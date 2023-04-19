City moves against unlicensed short-term rental house in St. Claude where 3 teens were shot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scene of a weekend triple shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others is under scrutiny by the City of New Orleans for operating as a short-term rental house in the St. Claude neighborhood without a permit.

“(Neighbors) have invested significantly in their homes. They have the right to expect that their communities are going to be safe, that they’re not going to be subjected to some of the violence that we continue to see happening in our city,” New Orleans city councilman Eugene Green said Tuesday (April 18).

Three teenagers were shot -- one fatally -- early Saturday (April 15), reportedly when the rental house in the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street was being used to host a party.

The owner of the house was identified by the city as Germanique Coleman. The city says there is no record of her applying to use either side of her Bartholomew Street property as a short-term rental site, nor would the location be eligible under current regulations.

Coleman’s profile as an Airbnb host has been active since 2018.

“It’s important that people who live in neighborhoods have the ability to benefit from stability in these neighborhoods,” Green said.

The city’s Safety and Permits department asked that the rental listings for each side of the property be removed from Airbnb’s website. As of Tuesday, one remains active. The two-bedroom, two-bath rental is advertised for $229 a night.

If Coleman fails to comply with the city’s order by the end of the month, she’ll face fines of up to $500 for each of her five citations.

Green says the council’s newly adopted regulations will keep everyone safer.

“That’s what we are doing with our regulations. We are appealing to tourists and those that want to stay in a short-term rental, just because they want to stay in a short-term rental,” Green said. “They need to be safe, and the community needs to be safe.”

Fox 8 asked the city’s short-term rental office for more information on the number of inspectors it has and how they work to identify illegal listings but have not heard back.

As for the investigation into the shooting, the NOPD has provided no updates and has not made an arrest in the homicide case.

