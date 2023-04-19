5 arrested following pursuit and shots fired at deputies in midst of interrupted burglaries in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested early Wednesday (April 19) morning after suspects led responding units in a vehicle pursuit and shot at them while trying to flee the scene of burglaries in process.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies were called out to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Pine Street due to reports of suspects pulling on door handles. When they arrived on the scene, the suspects began fleeing on foot.

After deputies located a vehicle with the suspects inside, a pursuit began. Deputies say that while the vehicle was trying to evade responding units, one suspect fired shots at them. After the vehicle was stopped, deputies say they were able to arrest two adult suspects as others fled.

A perimeter was established at Lake Avenue and Pine Street, the original location deputies were called out to, and authorities were able to apprehend three adult suspects there with additional help from canine units, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that anyone that believes they may have been targeted in the burglary incidents Wednesday morning is advised to call their theft division at 504-364-5300.

