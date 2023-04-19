Five car burglary suspects arrested following pursuit and shots fired at deputies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sheriff Joe Lopinto says what started as suspects pulling on door handles ended with a chase and the suspects firing at deputies before they were captured.

“I was actually in my living room, and I saw the cops fly by. Normally, I’m thinking somebody is getting pulled over. They flew that way, and then they came back and just all stopped right here,” says Reese Moyer.

Everything unfolded around 2 a.m. at Lake Avenue and Pine Street in Metairie. Neighbors tell FOX 8, they noticed a group of men pulling on door handles and someone called 911.

Sheriff Lopinto says he had a team of burglary detectives patrolling the area looking for possible car burglaries when his deputies were alerted to the group of individuals. Lopinto says his deputies converged on the scene and captured one of the suspects. He says two others ran into the neighborhood, and another two suspects took off in a vehicle.

Lopinto says his deputies pursued them both in a foot chase and a car chase. He says the suspects began firing at his deputies during the car chase.

“During that pursuit, one of the individuals was firing a gun back at our police cars and luckily, no one was hit was from the gunfire that was coming from that car. Our deputies did not return fire. Certainly justified to do so, but did not during that case. They were able to get them boxed in and made the apprehension on those other two,” says Sheriff Lopinto.

Sheriff Lopinto says the canine unit and a drone were used to capture the additional suspects in the neighborhood.

“The drone was equipped, like our helicopter, with a flare system so we can utilize it to get that heat signature. In this case, a person was actually hiding in a tree, so it was great because we probably would have walked right past him. The drone was able to pick up the heat signature, and we were able to converge on him from that area,” says Sheriff Lopinto.

The Sheriff says all five suspects were arrested, and they were illegally in the United States from Honduras. Four had addresses in New Orleans and one suspect lived in Fat City.

The sheriff said some individuals had prior arrests from other parts of the country. Deputies say the suspects confessed to committing multiple car burglaries Tuesday night, and the investigation continues.

