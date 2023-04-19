Foo Fighters announce first new album since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rock band Foo Fighters on Wednesday (April 19) announced the release date for its first collection of new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins more than a year ago.

The 10-track album “But Here We Are” will drop June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, the Dave Grohl-led band announced. The first single from the album -- “Rescued” -- became available Wednesday.

A press statement announcing the release promised the album to be a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.” It called the collection “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family” and describes its songs as “courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

The band’s foundation was rocked in its 27th year in March 2022, when its popular and powerhouse drummer Hawkins, 50, died while on tour with the band in Bogota, Colombia. The band canceled the remainder of that tour and went dark until playing two Hawkins tribute shows last September in London and Los Angeles.

But last New Year’s Eve, the band announced in a social media post that it planned to continue without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement said.

Foo Fighters have since announced a globetrotting series of 2023 concerts and festival appearances, beginning with a May 24 show in New Hampshire, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18 and summer stops in Europe, Japan and Brazil.

The band has not revealed who played drums for its upcoming 11th studio album, nor announced who will be behind the kit for its return to live shows.

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron last month denied rumors that he was replacing Hawkins. Atom Willard, former drummer for Angels & Airwaves, also has been rumored for the role.

Grohl was a highly regarded drummer for his previous band Nirvana, but assumed the role of front man as a guitarist and lead singer when he assembled Foo Fighters in 1995.

