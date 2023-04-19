BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Foo Fighters announce first new album since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Rocker Dave Grohl's band Foo Fighters on Wednesday (April 19) announced a new album coming in...
Rocker Dave Grohl's band Foo Fighters on Wednesday (April 19) announced a new album coming in June, the group's first collection of new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)(Leo Correa | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rock band Foo Fighters on Wednesday (April 19) announced the release date for its first collection of new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins more than a year ago.

The 10-track album “But Here We Are” will drop June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, the Dave Grohl-led band announced. The first single from the album -- “Rescued” -- became available Wednesday.

A press statement announcing the release promised the album to be a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.” It called the collection “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family” and describes its songs as “courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Jazz Fest headliner Foo Fighters dies at 50

The band’s foundation was rocked in its 27th year in March 2022, when its popular and powerhouse drummer Hawkins, 50, died while on tour with the band in Bogota, Colombia. The band canceled the remainder of that tour and went dark until playing two Hawkins tribute shows last September in London and Los Angeles.

But last New Year’s Eve, the band announced in a social media post that it planned to continue without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement said.

Foo Fighters have since announced a globetrotting series of 2023 concerts and festival appearances, beginning with a May 24 show in New Hampshire, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18 and summer stops in Europe, Japan and Brazil.

The band has not revealed who played drums for its upcoming 11th studio album, nor announced who will be behind the kit for its return to live shows.

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron last month denied rumors that he was replacing Hawkins. Atom Willard, former drummer for Angels & Airwaves, also has been rumored for the role.

Grohl was a highly regarded drummer for his previous band Nirvana, but assumed the role of front man as a guitarist and lead singer when he assembled Foo Fighters in 1995.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste to serve on President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
Edward "Kidd" Jordan was a legendary jazz saxophonist known for his improvisational style.
New Orleans music royalty gathers at Gallier Hall to mourn jazz musician ‘Kidd’ Jordan
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified artist, has partnered with Raising...
Post Malone unveils one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s location in Utah