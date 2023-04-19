Heart of Louisiana: Colfax memorial

COLFAX, La. (WVUE) - A new memorial recently was unveiled in the small, Grant Parish town of Colfax.

It marks a racial massacre that occurred there on Easter Sunday in 1873, in which nearly 100 Black citizens were slaughtered by white supremacists. Dave McNamara takes us there and shows how historical truths finally were unveiled about one of the darkest days in the Heart of Louisiana.

