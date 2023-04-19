BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Colfax memorial

By Dave McNamara
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, La. (WVUE) - A new memorial recently was unveiled in the small, Grant Parish town of Colfax.

It marks a racial massacre that occurred there on Easter Sunday in 1873, in which nearly 100 Black citizens were slaughtered by white supremacists. Dave McNamara takes us there and shows how historical truths finally were unveiled about one of the darkest days in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Colfax memorial
Heart of Louisiana: Colfax memorial
Billy Porter coming to Saenger Theatre
Billy Porter coming to Saenger Theatre
French Quarter Festival expects big crowds for 40th anniversary
Valentine Lake is a hidden gem in Central Louisiana, located about 20 miles west of Alexandria...
Heart of Louisiana: Valentine Lake