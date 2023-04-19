Jefferson Parish School Board proposes new school zone attendance maps

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board released new proposed school attendance maps after the approved new Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan to consolidate several schools for the 2023-24 school year.

These proposed school attendance maps are available on the district website at jpschools.org/2023Plan.

According to the School Board, due to district lines being adjusted and to ensure contiguous boundaries, some students currently zoned for a particular school may be impacted, which would result in a change of school for a small population of students. Below are key attendance zone shifts from these proposed maps:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School

Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

The School Board will vote on these proposed maps at a special session School Board meeting on April 24 at 6 p.m.

