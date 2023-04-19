Jefferson Parish School Board proposes new school zone attendance maps
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board released new proposed school attendance maps after the approved new Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan to consolidate several schools for the 2023-24 school year.
These proposed school attendance maps are available on the district website at jpschools.org/2023Plan.
According to the School Board, due to district lines being adjusted and to ensure contiguous boundaries, some students currently zoned for a particular school may be impacted, which would result in a change of school for a small population of students. Below are key attendance zone shifts from these proposed maps:
- Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School
- Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School
- Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School
- Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School
- Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School
- Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School
- Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary
- Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary
- Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary
- St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary
- Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary
- Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary
The School Board will vote on these proposed maps at a special session School Board meeting on April 24 at 6 p.m.
