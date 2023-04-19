BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans school bus carrying students struck by bullets in Central City, police say

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A school bus passing through Central City was struck by gunfire with students aboard, New Orleans police said Tuesday (April 18).

Neither the students nor the bus driver were injured, police said, and no suspects have been identified nor arrested.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a case of aggravated criminal damage. The NOPD said the bus was struck by gunfire Monday around 3:38 p.m., at the intersection of Magnolia and Sixth streets.

The department did not say how many students were on board, nor what school the students attend.

NOLA.com, which first reported the incident, said the bus was taking students from Sophie B. Wright High School and that the vehicle had its rear window shot out. The news outlet said the bus returned to the school’s Napoleon Avenue campus where parents were contacted to come pick up their children.

