Nicondra: Warmer and more humid through the end of the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Blue sky and sunshine are once again in control across the region, but southeasterly winds are pushing in more moisture and the humidity is rising. Warmer and more muggy conditions settle across the region through the next couple of days. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most locations. Thursday will be warm and muggy as well with temperatures starting out in the 60s and rising into the 80s. Friday a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front some strong storms are likely to develop, but if the southern storms strengthen more rapidly off shore that could limit the ability for storms farther inland to flourish. If that happened the rain threat would be less, but it’s too early to tell so we’ll have to be prepared for storms Friday. The front will move through late Friday into Saturday morning. Expect a cooler and drier weekend behind the front.

