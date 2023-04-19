BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warmer and more humid through the end of the work week

Still mostly sunny and pleasant
Friday afternoon through evening is the watch time as an area of strong storms could push...
Friday afternoon through evening is the watch time as an area of strong storms could push through ahead of a lagging cold front.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Blue sky and sunshine are once again in control across the region, but southeasterly winds are pushing in more moisture and the humidity is rising. Warmer and more muggy conditions settle across the region through the next couple of days. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most locations. Thursday will be warm and muggy as well with temperatures starting out in the 60s and rising into the 80s. Friday a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front some strong storms are likely to develop, but if the southern storms strengthen more rapidly off shore that could limit the ability for storms farther inland to flourish. If that happened the rain threat would be less, but it’s too early to tell so we’ll have to be prepared for storms Friday. The front will move through late Friday into Saturday morning. Expect a cooler and drier weekend behind the front.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

Next 3 Days
The 80s return to the forecast
Morning weather update for Wednesday, April 19 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, April 19 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18