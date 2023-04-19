BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 LSU drops first midweek game of 2023 to in-state rival UL-Lafayette

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team dropped its first midweek game of the season to in-state rival UL-Lafayette on Tuesday, April 18, at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (29-7, 9-5 SEC) fell 8-5 to the Ragin’ Cajuns (26-12, 10-5 SBC). UL-Lafayette snapped a two-game losing streak to the Tigers.

It was not the Tigers’ night as a lot of things went wrong for the Purple & Gold. With the Cajuns up 4-3, two misplayed routine fly balls in the top of the fourth inning both resulted in runs, extending their lead to 6-3.

Blake Money entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and was welcomed with a two-run shot to right field to make it 8-3.

Tre’ Morgan cut the Cajuns’ lead down to three in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer to right field to make it 8-5.

The Cajuns collected 13 hits, including five extra-base hits in the win.

LSU heads to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss with the first game of the series scheduled on Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m.

