BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.(Tulsa Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros was humanely euthanized by veterinary care staff at the Tulsa Zoo Monday.

According to the zoo, the rhino, named Jeannie, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She began end-of-care monitoring in early April with a care team monitoring her quality of life – specifically watching for decreases in mobility and appetite.

“Jeannie was a gentle giant. She was a great ambassador for her species and our zoo. She loved tactile attention and scratches behind her ears,” zookeeper Erik Storjohann said. “Her gentle nature truly made her a favorite of all that met her.”

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.

“She has always led the crash (herd) with dignity and impressive vocalizations,” manager Jessica Scallan said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern...
1 out of 4 Americans live with polluted air, study says
Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia are returned home, but ongoing Russian strikes...
Ukraine: Children returned to Kherson
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance