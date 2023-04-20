Houma man connected to 57 counts of burglary in one night arrested, St. Mary sheriff says

PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man has been arrested after being connected to 57 burglaries that reportedly occurred within the night of Tuesday (April 18), according to the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that Collin Caden Charles Tribe, 20, was arrested Wednesday (April 19) around 3:25 p.m. and booked for 57 counts of burglary from a vehicle with bail set at $570,000.

Detectives say that they began investigating a rash of car burglaries that occurred Tuesday in the Patterson area. In addition to Tribe, a second suspect was arrested in Terrebonne Parish in connection to the same burglaries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.