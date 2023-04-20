Lakeview residents question whether extra paid security is being properly dispatched

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in one New Orleans neighborhood said they pay extra annually for off-duty police officers to patrol their neighborhood and respond to calls but that a recent string of car burglaries highlighted a breakdown in communication between the Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD) and officers.

Lakeview residents pay an additional fee annually on their property to fund the Lakeview Crime Prevention District (LCPD). In return, LCPD provides anywhere from two to four off-duty New Orleans police officers to patrol Lakeview’s streets through a contract with the city.

Last week, residents reported a number of vehicles burglarized on Louisville, Louis XIV and Vicksburg Streets in Lakeview.

FOX 8 spoke with one resident, who asked not to be identified but said she saw the burglaries in progress and called 9-1-1 just before 12:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

She said she fell asleep waiting for officers to arrive.

“We need 911. We pay for 911, and we expect the services from the 911 communications division,” said Val Cupit, Chairwoman of Lakeview Crimewatch. “That’s what we pay yearly for, it’s extra money on our property tax bill, and that’s what people expect.”

NOPD did respond, but not until after a delay in dispatch long enough to allow the crooks to escape.

“We tell the residents and the citizens: call 911 if you see something suspicious,” Cupit said. “When you tell them that, and they do it, you expect the police to respond.”

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who represents Lakeview, said there was a breakdown in communication between OPCD and NOPD/LCPD.

“Apparently, calls were being put in that should have been higher priority, and they were given lower prioritization,” Giarrusso said. “[The residents] understand that just because there’s been a car break-in doesn’t mean that you dispatch police in an instant, but if you see somebody walking down the street pulling on handles, that should not be given the lowest possible priority. That has to be given higher priority.”

While OPCD said it is looking into the resident’s call, Executive Director Tyrell Morris provided the following statement when FOX 8 reached out:

“OPCD has been working closely with the Lakeview Crime Prevention District to hear from residents and provide context around processes. It is important to note the OPCD does not set the priorities for calls for service, that is done by the responding public safety agencies. Calls are processed using an international protocol and is based in constitution policing practices. On every call for law enforcement, OPCD call takers ask questions around the presence of weapons and threatening behavior and the appropriate priority is assigned. We must ensure if we are sending police to reported incidents using lights and sirens that it is appropriate. Currently the OPCD Training & Compliance Division is monitoring and evaluating all calls for service in the LCPD and will work with residents to deploy any and all technology and/or policy enhancements necessary.”

In a meeting with LCPD, Giarrusso said Morris committed that OPCD would more quickly communicate with the off-duty NOPD officers when calls for service are received within the LCPD service area.

