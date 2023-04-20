BBB Accredited Business
Late USA goal rescues a tie against Mexico

The USMNT is now unbeaten in five straight games against El Tri.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesús Ferreira netted a goal in the 82nd minute to grab a tie against Mexico, 1-1.

The rivalry laid out for 90 minutes in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.

The USMNT is now unbeaten in five straight games against El Tri. The U.S. is 22-36-17 all-time against Mexico.

Uriel Altuna scored the lone goal for Mexico in Glendale, AZ.

This match took place outside of the international window, so only Sergino Dest (AC Milan) came over from Europe. The U.S.A. roster possessed a heavy Major League Soccer presence. Eight of 11 starters on Wednesday night were part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster

These rivals will meet up again in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals on June 15 in Las Vegas.

