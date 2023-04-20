Man found in crashed car suffering from gunshot wounds dies, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car early Wednesday (April 19) morning has died, according to information from the NOPD.

Police say they responded to what initially was called in as a car accident at North Galvez and Egania Street around 2:08 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that the man inside had been shot several times, police say.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died that night.

