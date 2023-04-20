BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Friday storms move through early

A second round likely late evening with front
A line will form to the west early and should start impacting the area late morning through the...
A line will form to the west early and should start impacting the area late morning through the early afternoon.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing stretch of weather over the last several days, we can expect changes as we head into the weekend. The promised storms will move in late morning bringing most of us at least an inch of rain. Isolated areas could see 2 to 3 inches. The Weather Prediction Center puts our area in a level two risk for flooding. Some of the storms could be strong to severe as well with the Storm Prediction Center placing a level one slight risk over Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Most of the activity comes with a trough ahead of the actual cold front and we should get a break in rain for the afternoon. some areas may even see sunny breaks which could mean more unstable air with the cold front pushing in later in the evening Friday. There could be another round of storms moving through quickly before winds turn north and spectacular weather takes over for the rest of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Storm chances return for the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 20
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 20
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 20 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 20 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Wednesday, April 19
Evening weather update for Wednesday, April 19