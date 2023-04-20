Nicondra: Friday storms move through early

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing stretch of weather over the last several days, we can expect changes as we head into the weekend. The promised storms will move in late morning bringing most of us at least an inch of rain. Isolated areas could see 2 to 3 inches. The Weather Prediction Center puts our area in a level two risk for flooding. Some of the storms could be strong to severe as well with the Storm Prediction Center placing a level one slight risk over Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Most of the activity comes with a trough ahead of the actual cold front and we should get a break in rain for the afternoon. some areas may even see sunny breaks which could mean more unstable air with the cold front pushing in later in the evening Friday. There could be another round of storms moving through quickly before winds turn north and spectacular weather takes over for the rest of the weekend.

