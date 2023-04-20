NOLA Ready working through issues with Spanish text message alerts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLA Ready’s ability to reach Spanish-speaking New Orleanians with text alerts is challenging, with the agency trying to work through translation issues with its vendor.

Since December 2022, NOLA Ready representatives say the agency has asked people who want alerts about weather, street closures and other emergencies in Spanish to text ESP to 77295.

The messaging system worked for the tornado that ripped through parts of Algiers, but since that weather event, NOLA Ready hasn’t sent out a Spanish text to Spanish subscribers since April 15, 2023.

That day, Spanish alerts went out to warn people not to swim in the Mississippi River while the current is fast and that French Quarter Fest was temporarily shut down due to weather. Between those two alerts and the December tornado, alerts about weather warnings and Carnival information have been only sent out in English.

A spokesperson with the city of New Orleans sent FOX 8 a statement, saying in part, issues with the text messaging vendor, Rave Mobile Safety, are to blame and Spanish community leaders advised it would be best to send alerts in English if Spanish could not be provided:

To receive text messages in Spanish, you must send ESP to 77295. Emergency messages are translated professionally as frequently as possible. Not all text messages are translated into Spanish at the current moment. When NOLA Ready asked Spanish speaking community members and leaders what to do if they were unable to translate into Spanish, they told NOLA Ready it is better to send them immediately in English than to wait for translations. In other words, they were told it is better to send something quickly than nothing at all.

There are no emergency alerting vendors that currently provide the option to send text messages simultaneously in multiple languages with one keyword. NOLA Ready’s current vendor is leading the industry by allowing users to change their language preference through their Smart911 profile online or in the app; however, this has been very challenging for many users, which is why they created the keyword ESP.

To make messaging more accessible to the community, NOLA Ready also uses a WhatsApp chat group with community members and leaders to distribute information in Spanish. Community members can ask questions and can post information in the chat group to share widely with their networks. NOLA Ready’s efforts also include working with Spanish media outlets and communicating with them to get our messaging out. This includes, but is not limited to, Viva NOLA, Jambalaya News, and KGLA. NOLA Ready has not gone on a full publicity campaign with ESP as a keyword yet because they are ironing out kinks in the messaging with its current vendor. They have been working with the vendor to resolve issues with accents and tildes to avoid incomplete messages and to integrate language translations more seamlessly, but overall, the current emergency alert system industry lacks the infrastructure to easily address language access needs.

However, local Spanish media groups, like Telemundo 42 in Metairie, say they didn’t know about the issue until our inquiry.

“No, I didn’t receive anything from New Orleans, the city or NOLA Ready,” news director Miguel Sanchez Bereguer said. “We only get text messages alerts now from Jefferson Parish. New Orleans, no.”

A city spokesperson says their vendor Rave Mobile Safety has issues translating Spanish words that use accent marks and tildes.

While NOLA Ready hopes to fully launch its Spanish text messaging program without any issues before hurricane season 2023, Berenguer and many others worry about what the city’s growing Hispanic population will do without the rapid updates in Spanish.

“I don’t know. I always thought we had a good relationship with the city of New Orleans. I want to look into that because I don’t know exactly what happened,” he said.

Across parish lines, the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management team says their text message program is growing, specifically among Spanish-speaking people.

Their alerts are first written in English by the emergency staff to be approved by the parish’s public information officer. From there, it’s sent to Daniela Bello, the parish’s Cross Cultural Coordinator. Among Bello’s responsibilities is translating those alerts into Spanish so that it’s texted out to JPNOTICIAS subscribers.

Over the past three years, Joe Valiente, director of emergency management, says the team has worked out a lot of the workflow kinks.

“Typically, we can turn that around in about five minutes,” Valiente says.

The text message program has grown from its inception during COVID-19 and is now used for weather alerts, traffic notices and other significant events in Jefferson Parish.

“Whatever the message we are going to send out in English that’s going to get sent out in Spanish. At the end of the day, we have specific information that we want them to read and understand so they have a full, clear snapshot of what the threats and the risks are,” Valiente said.

To sign up for NOLA Ready alerts in English, text NOLAREADY to 77295. For Spanish alerts, text ESP to 77295.

To sign up for Jefferson Parish alerts in English, text JPALERT to 888777. For Spanish alerts, text JPNOTICIAS to 888777.

