BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New NOLA City Council ordinance prevents residential use of Mayor’s Pontalba apartment

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has just stopped short of taking away the mayor’s Pontalba apartment.

Council President J.P. Morrell proposed an ordinance to put the apartment into public use and allow the city to gain $3,000 a month in rent.

But Councilmember Oliver Thomas offered an amendment that would allow Mayor LaToya Cantrell to continue to use the apartment for public use but not for residential occupancy.

The amendment also prohibits overnight stays.

Morrell objected to that amendment, saying that it didn’t go far enough.

But a majority of the council voted in favor of allowing the apartment to remain under the mayor’s control.

Morrell predicted today’s vote would come back to haunt the council.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Burglary graphic from MGN
Houma man connected to 57 counts of burglary in one night arrested, St. Mary sheriff says
The school, Ecole Pointe-au-Chien, is located in Pointe-aux-Chenes in Terrebonne Parish. The...
Louisiana’s newest French immersion school in Pointe-aux-Chenes enrolling elementary students for August
generic graphic
Man found in crashed car suffering from gunshot wounds dies, NOPD says