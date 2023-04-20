BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.
Victim shaken up after gunmen tried to steal her car in broad daylight
Uptown woman held up at gunpoint as suspects try to take her vehicle
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says