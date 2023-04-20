BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLE, Okla. (AP) - Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail are moving through parts of the Central U.S.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported.

KFOR-TV reports residents south of Oklahoma City have reported being trapped in their shelters underground, mailboxes have been blown away and emergency crews are having to use GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

Two people in the town of Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

The National Weather Service was warning just before 10 p.m. that a storm with a tornado was moving toward the city of Shawnee. The storm was showing erratic behavior, and the weather service said people should take cover.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Victim shaken up after gunmen tried to steal her car in broad daylight
Uptown woman held up at gunpoint as suspects try to take her vehicle
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says