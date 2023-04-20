Storm chances return for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more quiet day on tap in weather before we see rain chances ramp up to round out the work week.

It’s not only going to be a quiet weather day today but a warm one. Plentiful sun will allow highs to soar well into the 80s, possibly getting upwards of 82-84 by this afternoon. There will be a building breeze coming from the Gulf which should help make for a better feel at times.

Friday is the storm threat of the week as a 60% rain chance moves into the forecast. Looking at the latest modeling, it seems as though the strongest storms push offshore with this event. If that’s the case, there will be a period of rain and a few storms late morning to around lunch before it all pushes away during the afternoon hours. By late night Friday, the cold front crosses the region sending us some nice weather for the weekend.

Saturday looks beautiful with sunny skies and lower humidity. It’ll still be on the warm side as highs make it to the upper 70s. Increasing clouds on Sunday probably hold our highs down just a bit to finish off the weekend.

More storm chances are on the way next week as an active pattern becomes established.

