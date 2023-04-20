Three juveniles suspected of committing a crime spree are arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a normally quiet neighborhood, in the 1100 block of City Park Avenue, a 66-year-old woman was held up at gunpoint.

“There’s just no couth. They don’t care,” says Mark Zanki. “They’re preying on vulnerable and especially when they’re putting children in the car or else they’re taking the groceries out.”

Neighbors say just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning (April 19), the victim parked on the City Park side of the Avenue and was unloading some things from her car.

Police say that’s when two juveniles approached her with a gun and demanded her keys. Then, they took off in her BMW.

“And, it’s for what, for material things. You know, a lot of times, they just dump it immediately afterwards,” says Zanki.

The NOPD now believes the same juveniles may have gone on a crime spree across New Orleans. Police say an hour and half later, at 11:30, they suspect the same juveniles struck again in the 1300 block of Octavia.

“I was walking in my side door, and I heard her screaming my name,” says Mary Lucy Lane.

Lane knew something was wrong and she says she ran to her neighbor.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified for her safety, had just gotten home from running errands.

“I was getting out of my car with my dry cleaning, and the next thing I knew, I was surrounded and someone was pointing a gun at me and saying give me your keys,” says the victim.

The victim tells FOX 8, she threw her keys on the ground but they were house keys and the young gunmen couldn’t get into her car, so they took off in a getaway vehicle.

“We’re tired of this,” says Mary Lucy Lane.

Then a couple of hours later, another attempted armed robbery unfolded. This time, in the Academy of Sacred Heart’s parking lot. The victim was once again a woman.

Neighbors tell FOX 8, she’s a teacher and was sitting in her vehicle when police suspect the same three juveniles surrounded her car. Investigators say they tapped on her car windows with handguns, pulled on the door handles and demanded her purse.

The victim started pressing on the horn and the suspects fled the scene.

Police say they later located the blue sedan believed to be used in the armed robbery incidents. They arrested a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds. Two of the suspects, they say, were armed.

