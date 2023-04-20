Two candidates for governor release videos on crime on the same day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two candidates for Louisiana governor released videos on the same day (April 19) focused on crime.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s campaign said it was Landry’s first TV ad for his campaign and that the ad would begin in Baton Rouge and the message would spread out to the rest of the state. Landry, a Republican, was the first to announce his candidacy for governor.

“When DA’s fail to prosecute, when judges fail to act, when police are handcuffed instead of the criminals, enough is enough. We are going to hold everyone, and I mean everyone, accountable for violent crime,” Landry says in the ad.

On the same day, Shawn Wilson, a Democrat who resigned as chief of Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development to run for governor, released his own video message on crime.

“It starts with the kids if you get the kids the parents will follow. I would like to see an opportunity for all of us to work together in a coalition of folks not only law enforcement and judicial leaders and district attorneys but also using social workers and psychologists to help solve the problems in communities where the crime actually exists,” said the ad.

FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman commented on the dynamics of the race.

“The traditional wisdom here is with only one prominent Democrat in the race, Shawn Wilson, our former transportation secretary, he has carved that path to get himself into the runoff and all the Republicans are competing for the other spot, but in Louisiana’s multi-partisan jungle primary lots of crazy things can happen,” said Sherman.

Four other Republicans are in the race and have also talked about the need to tackle crime: State Treasurer John Schroder, Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Rep. Richard Nelson, and Stephen Waguespack, the former president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Attorney Hunter Lundy is running as an independent. And Democrat Daniel Cole is also in the race.

Campaign finance reports that were due this week covering through April 7 show Landry received contributions of $2 million and at the close of the reporting period, he had $6.3 million on hand.

Schroder’s campaign report showed he took in $410,000 and had $2.4 million on hand.

Lundy took in $155,000 and had $1.8 million on hand.

Contributions to Waguespack for the same reporting period were $922,000 and he had $889,000 on hand.

Wilson received over $581,000 and had $545,000 on hand.

Hewitt had contributions of more than $206,000 and had $663,000 on hand.

Nelson received $130,000 in contributions and had over $280,000 on hand.

And Cole reported no contributions or funds on hand.

“No surprises in the fundraising effort and who’s on top. Attorney General Landry’s been in the race the longest, he is trying to play this strategically and has been fundraising as the frontrunner to date,” said Sherman.

Even though more voters in Louisiana are registered as Democrats, the legislature is controlled by Republicans and Governor John Bel Edwards is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Louisiana.

“In Louisiana and for the entire deep South, for a Democrat to win a statewide office is a rarity. You almost need lightning striking,” said Sherman. “David Vitter was a very unpopular candidate which created an opportunity for John Bel Edwards in that first election.

