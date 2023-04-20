BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022, but still a ‘crisis’

FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of...
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly in 2022, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.

Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021. Traffic deaths declined slightly in the fourth quarter, the third straight quarterly drop.

But they’re still close to 2021 numbers, which were the highest in 16 years.

“We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said in a statement Thursday.

The department has adopted a national safe systems strategy in an effort to reduce the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas, NHTSA said in a statement.

Estimates from the agency generally are close to the final numbers, which for 2022 will be released next spring.

In releasing statistics for 2021 earlier this month, NHTSA said speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise.

Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%, the agency said.

NHTSA said in a statement that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled also fell slightly in 2022 to 1.35, down from 1.37 in 2021. People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
'Lower that baby's voice': Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate