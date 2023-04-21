17-year-old shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening was Elenore McMain student

BREAKING UPDATE: Inspire NOLA charter schools confirms that 17-year-old Zerrick Lebeau was shot and killed last night. He was a senior at Elenore McMain and was just weeks away from graduating.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the Lower Garden District, according to NOPD.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. Police say a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

