19-year-old suspect arrested for Easter Sunday homicide in Hammond, police say

Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was booked for second-degree homicide and multiple additional charges.(Hammond PD)
Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was booked for second-degree homicide and multiple additional charges.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old male was arrested Friday (April 21) for the fatal shooting that occurred at Martin Luther King Park on Easter Sunday evening, according to information from the Hammond Police Department.

Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was booked for second-degree homicide, attempted second-degree homicide, and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal discharge of weapons.

Information about the victim was not made immediately available.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

