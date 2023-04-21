BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

After Further Review: Fazende Saints mock draft 2.0

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis currently has eight selections in this year's draft.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis currently has eight selections in this year's draft.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the draft less than a week away and most draft boards set, it’s time to release another Saints seven-round mock draft.

There are some holdovers from version 1.0 with a few new names sprinkled in.

First Round (29th )

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle Clemson

Sticking with Bresee in this projection, though I did consider other names. The determining factor was Bresee’s ability to play nose and three-technique. In my opinion, he’s the most well-rounded of the other two defensive tackles that could be available with this selection.

Second Round (40th)

Keion White, Edge Georgia Tech

After studying White’s tape, I’ve become convinced his skillset would be one the team would covet. At 6′5 285, White has the frame and ability to rush the passer from the edge, kick inside if needed and be stand strong against the run.  He could be Cam Jordan’s eventual replacement.

Third Round (71st)

Tyjae Spears, Running Back Tulane

Staying with the local product for this selection. It makes too much sense, as Spears’ dynamic skillset would mesh well within this Saints offense. This is a pretty deep running back class, and the grades are mixed on exactly where Spears will get picked. At 71, he would provide good value.

Fourth Round (115th)

Zach Kuntz, Tight End Old Dominion

Kuntz is my final repeat selection from my mock draft 1.0. At 6′7, 255 Kuntz jumps off the tape from a sheer presence standpoint. His play backed it up as he was easily the best player on the field in every piece of tape I watched on him. Though he is a small school product, he began his career at Penn State.

Fifth Round (146th)

Jarrett Patterson, Interior Offensive Lineman Notre Dame

We’ve acknowledged throughout the pre-draft process just how much the Saints believe in the drafting along the lines of scrimmage. In fact, this may be a little late in the draft to address this area. Patterson provides interior versatility with a lot of experience. He has 46 career starts: 34 starts at center and 12 at guard.

Fifth Round (165th)

Aiden O’Connell, Quarterback Purdue

The Saints used a top-30 visit on O’Connell to get a closer look at him as a prospect. He has the type of intangibles that can develop into a quality backup in the NFL. He’s best suited for a timing, rhythm style of offense which is exactly what the Saints run.

Seventh Round (227th)

Jay Ward, Safety LSU

Going with another Louisiana product in the seventh round. Ward was a quality defensive back during his time in Baton Rouge, who played both corner and safety. When he missed games, his absence was sorely missed. He can add some youth to the Saints safety room.

Seventh Round (257th)

Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback USC

The Saints close out the draft with another defensive back in Blackmon. He played outside and nickel and excels in man coverage. He had three interceptions and 12 pbu’s during his lone season with the Trojans. He’s not quite as long as the Saints like at the position at 5′11 but at this point in the draft, he may be worth the selection.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (38), on special teams, reacts after running out...
NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy
Sean breaks down Saints mock draft
Overtime Podcast: Saints mock draft 2.0
Saints draft No. 29 in the first round
Overtime Podcast: Fazende's Saints mock draft 1.0
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Former Tulane RB Tyjae Spears talks NFL Draft and growing up as a Saints fan on NFL Network