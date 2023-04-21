After Further Review: Fazende Saints mock draft 2.0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the draft less than a week away and most draft boards set, it’s time to release another Saints seven-round mock draft.

There are some holdovers from version 1.0 with a few new names sprinkled in.

First Round (29th )

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle Clemson

Sticking with Bresee in this projection, though I did consider other names. The determining factor was Bresee’s ability to play nose and three-technique. In my opinion, he’s the most well-rounded of the other two defensive tackles that could be available with this selection.

Second Round (40th)

Keion White, Edge Georgia Tech

After studying White’s tape, I’ve become convinced his skillset would be one the team would covet. At 6′5 285, White has the frame and ability to rush the passer from the edge, kick inside if needed and be stand strong against the run. He could be Cam Jordan’s eventual replacement.

Third Round (71st)

Tyjae Spears, Running Back Tulane

Staying with the local product for this selection. It makes too much sense, as Spears’ dynamic skillset would mesh well within this Saints offense. This is a pretty deep running back class, and the grades are mixed on exactly where Spears will get picked. At 71, he would provide good value.

Fourth Round (115th)

Zach Kuntz, Tight End Old Dominion

Kuntz is my final repeat selection from my mock draft 1.0. At 6′7, 255 Kuntz jumps off the tape from a sheer presence standpoint. His play backed it up as he was easily the best player on the field in every piece of tape I watched on him. Though he is a small school product, he began his career at Penn State.

Fifth Round (146th)

Jarrett Patterson, Interior Offensive Lineman Notre Dame

We’ve acknowledged throughout the pre-draft process just how much the Saints believe in the drafting along the lines of scrimmage. In fact, this may be a little late in the draft to address this area. Patterson provides interior versatility with a lot of experience. He has 46 career starts: 34 starts at center and 12 at guard.

Fifth Round (165th)

Aiden O’Connell, Quarterback Purdue

The Saints used a top-30 visit on O’Connell to get a closer look at him as a prospect. He has the type of intangibles that can develop into a quality backup in the NFL. He’s best suited for a timing, rhythm style of offense which is exactly what the Saints run.

Seventh Round (227th)

Jay Ward, Safety LSU

Going with another Louisiana product in the seventh round. Ward was a quality defensive back during his time in Baton Rouge, who played both corner and safety. When he missed games, his absence was sorely missed. He can add some youth to the Saints safety room.

Seventh Round (257th)

Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback USC

The Saints close out the draft with another defensive back in Blackmon. He played outside and nickel and excels in man coverage. He had three interceptions and 12 pbu’s during his lone season with the Trojans. He’s not quite as long as the Saints like at the position at 5′11 but at this point in the draft, he may be worth the selection.

