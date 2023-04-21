BBB Accredited Business
Basketball prospect Aneesah Morrow considering LSU as she leaves DePaul women's team

LSU forward LaDazhia Williams has been selected in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - As LSU waits on a transfer decision from former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, the No. 2 transfer portal prospect after, announced on Twitter Friday (April 21) that LSU is in her final three choice schools for arrival.

Morrow intends to transfer from DePaul with two years of eligibility left and will either land at LSU, USC, or South Carolina.

In the last two seasons, the 6-foot-1 forward put up elite numbers in women’s college hoops, averaging 23.8 ppg, 13 reb, 2.7 stl, and 1.5 blk.

Morrow would likely fill an immediate starting five need, filling a hole left by LaDazhia Williams, who was drafted by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever this month.

Just drawing in interest from names like Van Lith and Morrow is a major first step in the immediate aftermath of winning a National Championship for Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers. If they are to land both Van Lith and Morrow to add with forward Angel Reese, they would instantly become women’s college hoops premiere “Big 3″. They also have guard Mikaylah Williams incoming, the nation’s No. 1 high school prospect.

