Bills to force insurers to give discounts advances; legislation on appraisals faces pushback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With homeowners and businesses facing soaring insurance premiums, a slew of bills are being considered in the state legislature. Several of them were voted on Thursday (April 20) by the House Insurance Committee.

Two nearly identical bills would force insurers to provide property owners discounts if they harden their roofs sailed out of the committee and will be taken up by the full House of Representatives.

One of the bills was authored by Rep. Matthew Willard, a Democrat representing New Orleans in the legislature.

“It would require insurance companies to provide an actuarily-justified discount for homeowners who rebuild their roof with the Fortify Homes designation or retrofit it to accommodate that as well,” said Willard.

Rep. Raymond Garofalo of Chalmette sponsors the other.

“We want to make sure that consumers are aware of how much of a discount they’ll receive if they choose to spend the money to fortify their roof and thereby give them an incentive to fortify their roof,” said Garofalo.

But another bill by Garofalo dealing with the insurance appraisal process faced pushback from people who thought it would water down the rights of homeowners.

“It sets the procedure for selection of an umpire which would be by the commissioner if there’s no lawsuit filed and by the judge if there is a lawsuit filed and it talks about if the appraisers don’t agree on an umpire how that umpire would then be selected and it requires the department to maintain a list of umpires that are available,” said Garofalo.

But critics say the legislation would harm policyholders who think they are being treated unfairly by their insurers.

Luke Williamson is an attorney who handles insurance litigation.

“It gives a tremendous amount of additional power to the commissioner of insurance and frankly, it can deprive a policyholder from their day in court if they have been wronged by their insurance company,” he said.

The bill would make decisions of appraisers or an appraiser and umpire binding on all parties. And each party would have to pay their respective appraiser’s fees.

Some state lawmakers fear negative consequences for homeowners.

Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, is a member of the House Insurance Committee.

“This in my mind making all of this binding arbitration and taking the courts out of it and maybe reducing the avenue that a claimant may have,” said Jordan.

And Williamson agrees.

“It’s not necessary at the end of the day the appraisal system already exists. What this law actually does is make the effect of the appraisal system binding. Currently, other issues can still be litigated with the court after an appraisal is in process, so our concerns about protecting the consumers of Louisiana, about protecting the policyholder from the insurance company taking an action that could be binding on them,” he said.

But Garofalo defends his legislation.

“This bill formalizes the requirements for obligations of umpires and appraisers. It gives the reasons for potential disqualifying conflicts of interest on behalf of an appraiser or an umpire. It sets the procedure for reporting those conflicts,” said Garofalo.”

Further, he said, “The reason why I got involved with this and why I asked the department to clarify this process a little bit is because I have a commercial building right now that was forced into the appraisal process and I’m dealing with it and I’ve also filed a lawsuit but when I started researching the law I found that the law is very lacking in the process.”

Still, given the sentiment of some of his legislative colleagues and the public, Garofalo voluntarily deferred a vote on the bill.

“If this legislation passes in its current form, then you could see policyholders losing their right to address the issues with their insurance companies in court and essentially losing their day in court because of the process,” said Williamson.

However, David Caldwell, an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Insurance, said, “The fact that the amount is binding doesn’t deprive you access to the courts because the claim still has to be covered but I will say that as a practical matter that once the appraisers set the amount it’s going to be very hard to undo.”

The bill also prohibits people from acting as appraisers or umpires if they are related to an employee of a law firm handling property damage litigation.

Garofalo could bring up HB 604 again as early as next week.

