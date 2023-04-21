BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.
Man accused of setting people on fire, killing 2
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace