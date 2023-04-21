The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together New Orleans team up to help local army veteran

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nedra Wilson, a U.S. Army veteran, has had building repair issues for the past 17 years, and she got a major boost Thursday (April 20).

She has lived in her New Orleans home for 20 years. She was forced to renovate it after Hurricane Katrina, which damaged it again during Hurricane Ida.

Home Depot and Rebuilding Together New Orleans came to the rescue because Wilson did not have the resources to repair the home.

Volunteers made their way to the home to make it safer for her and her 7-year-old grandchild.

Wilson said she is grateful for the assistance she was given.

“It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my grandson,” Wilson said. “It means a lot in case there is another storm or hurricane, which hurricane season is coming up on us. I feel a lot more comfortable.”

Tracy Jefferson, a member of Team Depot, said this should inspire the community to give to those in need.

“The city we live in is always here to help. We really care when it comes to where we live and our communities,” Jefferson said. “What it really says is we need to get out and really lend a hand and be very selfless in the moment when people need us.”

