BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together New Orleans team up to help local army veteran

By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nedra Wilson, a U.S. Army veteran, has had building repair issues for the past 17 years, and she got a major boost Thursday (April 20).

She has lived in her New Orleans home for 20 years. She was forced to renovate it after Hurricane Katrina, which damaged it again during Hurricane Ida.

Home Depot and Rebuilding Together New Orleans came to the rescue because Wilson did not have the resources to repair the home.

Volunteers made their way to the home to make it safer for her and her 7-year-old grandchild.

Wilson said she is grateful for the assistance she was given.

“It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my grandson,” Wilson said. “It means a lot in case there is another storm or hurricane, which hurricane season is coming up on us. I feel a lot more comfortable.”

Tracy Jefferson, a member of Team Depot, said this should inspire the community to give to those in need.

“The city we live in is always here to help. We really care when it comes to where we live and our communities,” Jefferson said. “What it really says is we need to get out and really lend a hand and be very selfless in the moment when people need us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening, police say
Three juveniles arrested and suspected of committing multiple armed robberies
Three juveniles suspected of committing a crime spree are arrested
Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on a new school zone map
Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on a new school zone map
NOLA City Council approves new bill to govern the use of Pontalba Apartments for future mayors
NOLA City Council approves new bill to govern use of Pontalba Apartments for future mayors