Man shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening, police say
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the Lower Garden District, according to NOPD.
Around 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information is currently available.
