Man shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in the Lower Garden District, according to NOPD.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

