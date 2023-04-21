Nicondra: Beautiful conditons once the cold front pushes through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front sits on the doorstep Friday evening and will move through during the overnight. A couple of showers could push through with the front, but will only add a little to the already small rain totals from Friday afternoon. The weekend looks spectacular behind the front. A brisk north wind will set up allowing us to see drier air and more comfortable conditions Saturday. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s and 60s to start the day and a comfortable afternoon in the 70s. Sunday looks just as nice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.