BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOLA City Council attempts to govern how Mayor Cantrell uses Pontalba Apartment

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council approved new language attempting to govern how the mayor uses the Pontalba apartment that’s been the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. But the council president says the ordinance does not go far enough.

The New Orleans City Council debated new rules for the city-owned Pontalba apartment for nearly an hour, as council president JP Morrell proposed.

‘This is not being directed to any specific Mayor, but recent developments have brought this issue to the fore,’ said Morrell.

The ordinance came about after a series of Fox 8 Lee Zurik investigations and a recent report by the office of the inspector general, which found that the city was losing out on more than $40,000 a year by not renting out the Pontalba apartment.

MORE: New NOLA City Council ordinance prevents residential use of Mayor’s Pontalba apartment

“In this case, it’s $2900 every month as well as $6000 a year and utilities,” said Orleans inspector general Ed Michel.

Fox 8 submitted a public record request for surveillance video from a publicly owned camera. It showed that out of 49 days, the mayor visited the apartment on 38 of them and stayed overnight four times.

Questions about Mayor Cantrell's schedule and time at the Upper Pontalba Apartments
Questions about Mayor Cantrell's schedule and time at the Upper Pontalba Apartments(French Market Corporation)

“My goal was to resolve this definitively and state for the record that we as a city do not have a residence for the mayor,” said Morrell.

Councilmember Oliver Thomas offered an amendment to keep the Pontalba apartment under the mayor’s control, but only for nonresidential purposes. His measure also prohibits overnight stays.

“This will allow us to do both, maintain it as a place for visiting dignitaries, and restricted so be used for just that,’ said Thomas.

That amendment passed on a six-to-one vote, effectively gutting council president Morrell’s effort to put the apartment back into commerce.

“The only thing we prohibited is overnight stays, we’re not prohibiting a mayor hosting a two-day bender if nobody goes to sleep there,’ said

Morrell, who said the council vote was a mistake.

“You still have a unit at the use of future mayors for whatever does not constitute an overnight stay and when that happens, I want everybody to look at the top of the meeting. We had the opportunity solve this problem and get the city out of the headache, but we’ve turned it into a different one,” said Morrell.

Inspector General Ed Michel has recommended that the city establish a cooperative endeavor agreement to document whether the promotional value of the apartment measures up to $40,000 a year; it could earn the city if it were returned to commerce. So far, that has not been done.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

LaPlace blue roofs and trailers
Bills to force insurers to give discounts advances; legislation on appraisals faces pushback
One dead, another injured in double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
A U.S. Army Veteran with building issues for 17 years gets repaired
The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together New Orleans team up to help local army veteran
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening, police say