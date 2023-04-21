BBB Accredited Business
One dead, another injured in double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Police say around 8 p.m.; two male victims were found at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

