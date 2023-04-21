One dead, another injured in double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Police say around 8 p.m.; two male victims were found at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets, suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.