BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rain moves in today but a dry, less humid weekend on tap

Highs stay in the 70s the next few days
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather is set to return to the area today but the messy Friday forecast turns much nicer heading into the weekend.

Rain is currently spreading into the region as strong storms sweep offshore Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. The rain shield associated with those bigger thunderstorms is likely to bring some downpours to the area through this morning and into the afternoon. This first rain chance will move out with time but we’ll see a second chance for storms or rain later tonight. That’s when the front will pass through which will put an end to the rain threat and send us a nice weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking quite pleasant as sunny skies return and humidity drops considerably. This will yield a good feel for all your outdoor activities. It will still be on the warmer side with highs in the 70s.

Next week may turn stormy as the week goes on with rain chances from Tuesday onward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
carjacking in Algiers
12-year-old boy, infant sister held at gun point in Algiers carjacking; 3 juveniles arrested

Latest News

A line will form to the west early and should start impacting the area late morning through the...
Nicondra: Friday storms move through early
Next 3 Days
Storm chances return for the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 20
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 20
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 20 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 20 at 5 a.m.