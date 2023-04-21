Rain moves in today but a dry, less humid weekend on tap

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather is set to return to the area today but the messy Friday forecast turns much nicer heading into the weekend.

Rain is currently spreading into the region as strong storms sweep offshore Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. The rain shield associated with those bigger thunderstorms is likely to bring some downpours to the area through this morning and into the afternoon. This first rain chance will move out with time but we’ll see a second chance for storms or rain later tonight. That’s when the front will pass through which will put an end to the rain threat and send us a nice weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking quite pleasant as sunny skies return and humidity drops considerably. This will yield a good feel for all your outdoor activities. It will still be on the warmer side with highs in the 70s.

Next week may turn stormy as the week goes on with rain chances from Tuesday onward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.