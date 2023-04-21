Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly.

The incident happened on Wednesday (April 19) around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. An unknown black male armed with a firearm entered a business and allegedly committed an armed robbery.

The suspect is further described as having a medium build, long dreadlocked hair, tattooed arms, and a t-shirt with Wendy’s logo.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

