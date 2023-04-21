Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in Gentilly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly.
The incident happened on Wednesday (April 19) around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. An unknown black male armed with a firearm entered a business and allegedly committed an armed robbery.
The suspect is further described as having a medium build, long dreadlocked hair, tattooed arms, and a t-shirt with Wendy’s logo.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.
