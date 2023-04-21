BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in Gentilly

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly.

The incident happened on Wednesday (April 19) around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard. An unknown black male armed with a firearm entered a business and allegedly committed an armed robbery.

The suspect is further described as having a medium build, long dreadlocked hair, tattooed arms, and a t-shirt with Wendy’s logo.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Armed robbery in Gentilly
Armed robbery in Gentilly
Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was booked for second-degree homicide and multiple additional...
19-year-old suspect arrested for Easter Sunday homicide in Hammond, police say
Police lights and caution tape.f
17-year-old shot, killed in Lower Garden District Thursday evening was Elenore McMain student
After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate...
Five people killed in four separate shootings across New Orleans, according to NOPD