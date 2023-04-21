Two killed in double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Thursday night (April 20) in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said..
Police said the two male victims were shot around 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets.
One victim -- later identified as 28-year-old Lee Wilson -- was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim -- later identified as 15-year-old Khamari Bellamy -- died at a hospital.
No additional information is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.