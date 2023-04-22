17-year-old McMain senior, one of 3 teens killed in overnight shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Elenor McCain student, just 12 days away from graduating, lost his life to gun violence. He’s one of three juveniles killed in four separate shootings in New Orleans.

Five people died in a matter of hours across New Orleans.

A boarded-up window and bullet holes mark where 17-year-old Zerrick Lebeau lost his life when someone started shooting at Tchoupitoulas and Rousseau Street. Lebeau was just 12 days from graduating from Elenor McCain.

InspireNola released this statement:

“Yesterday, our Eleanor McMain and InspireNOLA family lost a senior scholar to gun violence in our New Orleans community who was scheduled to graduate in 12 school days. We as a family, are tired of this senseless violence that plagues our youth. We must all work together to bring solutions to the problem of violence. Our students, staff members, and parents are hurting today and we ask for your prayers. InspireNOLA continues our commitment to working with our students and families through the grieving process and we have mental health professionals in place to support the students at McMain. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our recent scholar lost and all the families touched by violence in our communities.”

Lebeau was one of five people murdered across New Orleans in a matter of hours.

The 6000 block of North Claiborne was riddled with bullets when someone opened fire in front of the Magnolia Store. Police say one man was shot in the head and died before help could arrive. Also, a juvenile was shot and later died at the hospital.

After a violent night in New Orleans, a total of five people were killed in four separate shootings in New Orleans Thursday evening (April 20), according to NOPD. (WVUE FOX 8)

Investigators were then called to New Orleans East, where they say another teenager lost his life to gun violence in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

From there, the killing continued.

Police say they were called to North Robertson and Louisa around 10:30 p.m. Two cars crashed; in one of them, the driver, a man, was shot and his passenger, a woman, was also shot but died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was hurt.

Rafael Goyeneche points out the city hasn’t experienced five people murdered in 24 hours since March of last year.

“It’s an anomaly to have five in a 24-hour period. It is something that I know the police department is taking very seriously. They were spread out all over town.”

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork released this statement:

“Last night, within a five-hour span, there were four shootings in our city, leaving five dead and families that are a part of our community grieving. Two of the victims were juveniles. These senseless acts of violence are disheartening and will not be tolerated. They threaten our public safety and affect everyone in our community, including our officers responding to and investigating these crimes. NOPD Homicide detectives are working aggressively to identify the persons responsible for these offenses and to establish motives. We are asking the community to join us in this effort by providing any information that can assist in the quick apprehension of the individuals responsible.”

The NOPD says they’re actively investigating the murders that unfolded in the last 24 hours, but they need the public’s help. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

