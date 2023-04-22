Bill would prohibit people under 21 from entering or working at bars

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone under 21 would be prohibited from entering or working at bars in Louisiana if a state lawmaker had her way. Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, says the death of an LSU student earlier this year was the impetus for her legislation.

“You know, the Madison Brooks situation that we could see just so many, parts of that situation that raised questions as to how did that happen when we thought there were safeguards as to who could enter the bar, who could drink alcohol,” said Mizell.

19-year-old Madison Brooks died in January after being struck by a vehicle after leaving a Baton Rouge bar. Mizell says Brooks’ mother supports her bill.

“She is, yeah she is. It was a horrific situation,” said Mizell. “It’s important that we acknowledge all the ways that tragedy took place and we can’t look away from how we need to address how it happened, you know, how there were 17, 18, 19-year-olds in the bar.”

Police say Brooks left a Baton Rouge bar with four males she met at the establishment. Two of them are accused of raping her. Further, police say after the males dropped Brooks off in a neighborhood, she was struck by a car and later died. Reggie’s liquor license was suspended after one of the underage suspects told police the group was drinking at the bar that night.

It is already against the law to sell booze to anyone under 21 in Louisiana.

Mizell’s proposed new law is called the Card ‘Em Act, which stands for Create Alcohol Responsibility and Deterrence.

Mizell said it is an attempt to make the law regarding non-adults and bars consistent.

“I think that’s the logical way to address it; is if we’re saying you have to be 21 to drink and why are we letting 18, 19 and 20 year-olds into establishments that only serve alcohol? It’s kind of a conflicting behavior that we are allowing to take place,” she said.

But some people working at businesses selling booze oppose the idea.

Megan Bott works at To Go Barz on Bourbon Street.

“I definitely think it would deprive people of the already limited opportunities that we have for employment here in New Orleans. Obviously, the hospitality industry is run by bartenders, people that work in bars,” she said.

She said it would also affect would-be patrons.

“We’re not just talking about restricting people who are working in the bar we’re also talking about restricting clientele, you know, so families that come to visit us they can come and oftentimes bring their kids up to the balcony to order food during the day and they might not be able to see things like that anymore,” said Bott.

Mizell says opponents may try to raise economic impact concerns, but she says they should not be selling to people under 21 in the first place.

“I think the real pushback is the economic situation where they’re not getting the money from the 18, 19 and 20-year-olds but that can’t be acknowledged because they’re not supposed to be getting money from 18, 19 and 20-year-olds, so it’s going to be an interesting conversation,” said Mizell.

Her bill would stiffen penalties.

“It puts more of a responsibility on the bar owner, there’s penalties for fake IDs, it’s basically trying to find all the loopholes to finally be addressed.”

For a first offense, the fine would not be less than $1,000, and up to $15,000 for a third offense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.