BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jefferson Parish deputies shoot, kill armed man wanted for questioning in Metairie

Jefferson Parish deputies shot a man early Saturday (April 22) in the 1700 block of Harvard...
Jefferson Parish deputies shot a man early Saturday (April 22) in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue, after he allegedly pointed a gun at them. The man later died at a hospital, authorities said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man early Saturday (April 22) after he allegedly pointed a gun at them outside a house in Metairie shortly after midnight.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said deputies were at the home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue looking for the man, who it said was wanted for questioning “in an earlier incident.”

While deputies were on scene in the street outside, they said the man arrived in a vehicle and got out, brandishing a handgun.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at the group of deputies, and at least one deputy fired at him,” the JPSO said in a statement. “The suspect was struck by gunfire multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The JPSO has not disclosed the man’s name or age, nor has it explained the earlier incident for which he was wanted for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing...
Judge stays on Catholic bankruptcy case despite donations he made to church
The NOLA Coalition releases new public-facing NOPS recruitment
The NOLA Coalition releases new public facing NOPS recruitment
NOPD search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly
NOPD search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly
A NOLA family is in mourning after losing their 17-year-old family member to gun violence
A NOLA family is in mourning after losing their 17-year-old family member to gun violence