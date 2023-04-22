Jefferson Parish deputies shoot, kill armed man wanted for questioning in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man early Saturday (April 22) after he allegedly pointed a gun at them outside a house in Metairie shortly after midnight.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said deputies were at the home in the 1700 block of Harvard Avenue looking for the man, who it said was wanted for questioning “in an earlier incident.”

While deputies were on scene in the street outside, they said the man arrived in a vehicle and got out, brandishing a handgun.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at the group of deputies, and at least one deputy fired at him,” the JPSO said in a statement. “The suspect was struck by gunfire multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The JPSO has not disclosed the man’s name or age, nor has it explained the earlier incident for which he was wanted for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

