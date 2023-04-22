BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Judge stays on Catholic bankruptcy case despite donations he made to church

By Meg Gatto
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans-based federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to the New Orleans archdiocese while serving on a judicial panel overseeing the archdiocese’s bankruptcy case and making rulings in favor of the archdiocese.

That’s according to an Associated Press investigation. During a status conference, Judge Greg Guidry said that despite the AP’s findings, he would not recuse himself from the high-profile bankruptcy he oversees in an appellate role.

The archdiocese sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 after several sexual abuse lawsuits were filed. The AP says within a year of his most recent contributions, Guidry began issuing rulings that altered the momentum of the bankruptcy and benefited the archdiocese.

The AP found that Guidry donated nearly $50,000 to the archdiocese from his leftover contributions after serving 10 years as a Louisiana supreme court justice.

Guidry said he received an opinion from the committee on codes of conduct, which said he didn’t need to recuse himself because the charities he donated to aren’t the actual parties before him.

He also said the contributions amounted to less than 25 percent of the campaign funds he had to donate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Stream news and weather 24/7
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

The NOLA Coalition releases new public-facing NOPS recruitment
The NOLA Coalition releases new public facing NOPS recruitment
NOPD search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly
NOPD search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gentilly
A NOLA family is in mourning after losing their 17-year-old family member to gun violence
A NOLA family is in mourning after losing their 17-year-old family member to gun violence
A bartender fills a glass with beer at bar.
Bill would prohibit people under 21 from entering or working at bars