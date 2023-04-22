BBB Accredited Business
Nice breeze and sunshine for the weekend

Ran chances return midweek
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine and a nice breeze start off the weekend.

A cold front moved through early in the morning bringing northeasterly winds Saturday. Temperatures stay just below normal in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny with mid 70s and winds shifting from the east. Nice conditions remain to start the week.

Midweek a change will come around with temperatures warming and humidity returning Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with rain chances.

Storms will be possible through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

