NOPD recruitment, retention trends highlighted in new NOLA Coalition dashboards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week, the NOLA Coalition released new public-facing dashboards highlighting trends in recruitment and retention at the New Orleans Police Department.

The dashboards feature breakdowns of the department’s hiring history, a projection of the number of officers going to 2030 and the number of new civilian hires starting last year.

Assuming trends continue, the coalition presents data showing a steady decline in officers, down to just over 800 by 2030.

But if trends improve through decreased attrition rates and boosted hiring, the data shows NOPD is projected to be just short of 1,200 officers in the same timeframe.

Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO Inc. (a partner in the NOLA Coalition), said the data will help in supporting transparency, action and effectiveness as the city works to rebuild its police force.

“We realized a few months ago that we were reaching a critical point in terms of the number,” Hecht said. “We were around 900 officers, but more significantly, if we continue with current trends, we were going to continue to go down. Down to 800, and at some point it was probably going to go off a cliff.”

Hecht said the numbers are trending up in recent months, with 38 individuals in the current recruit class. But the attrition in the department remains high: around 15 percent, Hecht said.

Another issue highlighted with the dashboards is how long it takes to become an officer, with the numbers showing a large gap between applicants, test takers, and actual hires.

“We thought that one of the best ways to bring attention to this issue to try to spur action but also to try to show a path forward was through the regular publication of a dashboard,” he added.

