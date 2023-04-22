BBB Accredited Business
Skenes, White lead No. 1 LSU to win over Ole Miss

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - Paul Skenes picked up another win and Tommy White hit another grand slam as No. 1 LSU got past Ole Miss on Friday, April 21.

The Tigers (30-7, 10-5 SEC) claimed a 7-3 victory over the Rebels (21-17, 3-13 SEC).

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Information provided by LSU Sports:

White’s grand slam in the fifth inning erased a 3-2 Ole Miss lead and increased his RBI total this season to 66.

Skenes (7-1) pitched six innings and fired a season-high 117 pitches, limiting the Rebels to three runs on four hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Ole Miss starter Xavier Rivas (5-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed six runs – five earned – on four hits in 4.1 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

“Anytime you go on the road in this league, you’re going to take punch, and we did, and the response is what I’m proud of,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Our hitters continue to take great at-bats and set the stage tonight for Tommy’s grand slam.

“It was a really good team win; I thought everybody played their roles in the game really effectively tonight.”

