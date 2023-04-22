We’re in the middle of a tranquil pattern, rain is back next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the cold front moved through very early this morning, it swept away the clouds and humidity. Now we’re enjoying a mostly dry and quiet pattern for a few days.

Tonight, lows will fall the lower 50s along the north shore to around 60 south of the lake. Clouds will increase into Sunday but I still anticipate a little sun. Highs will return to the middle 70s with low humidity. A dissipating cold front moving in from the north will provide a very small chance for a late day shower.

Monday will be partly sunny with continued low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. A more unsettled pattern sets up for Tuesday through the end of the week with near daily chances for showers and storms.

