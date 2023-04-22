BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

We’re in the middle of a tranquil pattern, rain is back next week

Low humidity sticks around for Sunday
Several chances for rain next week.
Several chances for rain next week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the cold front moved through very early this morning, it swept away the clouds and humidity. Now we’re enjoying a mostly dry and quiet pattern for a few days.

Tonight, lows will fall the lower 50s along the north shore to around 60 south of the lake. Clouds will increase into Sunday but I still anticipate a little sun. Highs will return to the middle 70s with low humidity. A dissipating cold front moving in from the north will provide a very small chance for a late day shower.

Monday will be partly sunny with continued low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. A more unsettled pattern sets up for Tuesday through the end of the week with near daily chances for showers and storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, April 22
Morning weather update for Saturday, April 22
This weekend
Nice breeze and sunshine for the weekend
Evening weather update for Friday, April 21
Evening weather update for Friday, April 21
Much cooler and drier conditions settle in across the region behind a cold front.
Nicondra: Beautiful conditons once the cold front pushes through