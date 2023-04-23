Budding hemp product business owners fear proposed industry restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers are looking to close gaps in hemp legislation that made some products containing the high-inducing chemical THC legal to sell.

For budding hemp entrepreneurs with significant investments in those products, the future of their businesses awaits the vote.

Lyisha Allen is a self-proclaimed “legal drug dealer” operating within state hemp regulations. Still, Allen’s business could increase in smoke if proposed legislation restricts more products on her shelves.

“When you do it legally, we all win. And if everybody can sit down at the table and come to a common ground, maybe you could benefit the state as well and not just the businesses.,” said Allen while selling hemp products at the Cannabis Coalition Fest in Armstrong Park Saturday afternoon.

Two bills are moving through the legislative process in the state’s capitol.

Senate Bill 219 looks to reduce the allowable THC content in hemp products from 0.5 percent per serving or package to 0.3 percent.

“I’ve been in a few Zoom calls about the changes. A lot of business owners are really not feeling it, because we thought we were moving forward to be fully recreational,” said Allen. “But now the changes are coming to the milligrams in the packages and all the rules and regulations. So, hopefully, they’ll give us time to make the adjustments, but things are changing daily.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana House Bill 605 would keep the THC concentration cap where it is, but further regulate serving sizes and tighten penalties for breaking the law.

“We have very much a ‘people problem’ in Louisiana. We came very close to losing a congressional district in the last census. The Speaker is very dedicated to helping Louisianians move back to the state and create jobs. I think that’s a big reason that the Speaker led the charge on these consumable hemp products last year,” said Marijuana Policy Project advocate Kevin Caldwell. “I think him tightening and fine tuning that is a natural process. I think the Senate’s approach of banning all hemp consumables is an ill sighted and short sighted approach, because we already know how large the cannabis industry is in Louisiana.”

At the festival, lawmakers and cannabis activists voiced concerns over more restrictive legislation.

“There are companies all across the state that have invested millions of dollars and created thousands of jobs for Louisiana in this industry,” said Caldwell. “It will be crushing to them to lose the ability to recoup the money that they invested in a legal industry.”

If the state decides to restrict specific hemp consumables that Allen sells, she says she will have to take the lost profit.

“We are trying to create opportunities for people in Louisiana. Because if they don’t have opportunities here, they will go elsewhere, as they have for decades,” said Caldwell.

Nothing has been decided yet. The House bill is awaiting a floor vote from representatives. The Senate bill remains in committee for now.

“The industry is growing so fast that they can’t keep up with the things that are changing,” said Allen. “There are new things coming out every day, and I think they are trying to get a hand in it before things get out of hand. "

Each proposed law would prohibit the sale of consumable hemp products to anyone under 21.

Advocates at Saturday’s festival said they agree with that regulatory measure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.