A dry start to the work week with an unsettled pattern to follow

A cool Monday with warmer temps back by Tuesday behind a warm front
Cooler Monday with a warm-up for Tuesday.
Cooler Monday with a warm-up for Tuesday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds and a few sprinkles will stick around tonight as lows will fall to the 50s for a cooler start on Monday morning. Sunshine will peak back out for Monday afternoon with highs staying in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, a warm front will move in from the south which will bring our afternoon highs to the upper 70s with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. The dew points will also start to rise behind the warm front so expect the mugginess to return by Tuesday afternoon. We have a better chance for rain and storms starting Wednesday.

A few disturbances will move through that will bring rain and storm chances both Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, severe weather isn’t likely but an isolated strong storm or two isn’t out of the question, especially Thursday.

