Police seek suspect wanted for the murder of teen in New Orleans East

Suspect 28-year-old Irving Allen is wanted in connection with the murder of a teen in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.
Suspect 28-year-old Irving Allen is wanted in connection with the murder of a teen in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for the murder of a teenager on Thursday (April 20).

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Irving Allen. He’s wanted in connection with the murder in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

Allen may have cut his hair and beard and is known to drive an older model Pontiac Grand Prix bearing Texas license plate number KNX0520.

Anyone with information that can help locate Allen is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

