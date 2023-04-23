Seasonal temperatures through start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild temperatures continue Sunday with a chance for showers in the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening across the area as a cold front dissipates over the area.

Slightly cooler temperatures take over Monday in the mid 70s as this boundary moves south. An unsettled pattern then takes over for the rest of the work week. The next chance for rain and a brief warmup starts Tuesday as a warm front approaches the area.

Storm chances continue midweek with temperatures in the low 80s. By Friday, slightly cooler air returns temperatures back to the mid 70s as the next system pushes through.

