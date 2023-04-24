12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Central City families, a total of 12 people, are now without a home after a fire late Sunday (April 23) night.

Firefighters say they first started hearing reports about a fire in a residential area of Magnolia Street around 11:30 a.m. occurring in two duplex homes. Strong winds caused the flames to spread to two neighboring buildings, causing damage to four homes, all with families inside.

Firefighters say they immediately rolled out rescue efforts upon arrival, evacuating family members before the walls collapsed

Ultimately, there were no injuries.

Two of the home were completely destroyed and two others received significant damage.

The Red Cross says they have been notified of the situation and are currently locating shelters for the families.

